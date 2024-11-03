Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $236.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

