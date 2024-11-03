Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $282.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.71 and its 200-day moving average is $270.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $210.85 and a 52 week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

