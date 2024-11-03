Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $282.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $210.85 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.