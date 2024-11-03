Veritas Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048,008 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 5.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.74% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $678,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after purchasing an additional 218,516 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,298,000 after buying an additional 284,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.64. 4,510,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.