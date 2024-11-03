Veritas Asset Management LLP Invests $25.15 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,087,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,151,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 3,935,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TME

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.