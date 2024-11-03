Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.70% of Verra Mobility worth $32,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.12 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

