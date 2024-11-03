Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0518

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $12,855.06 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,147.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00490272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00068907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00020244 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,624,522 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

