Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,111.01

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $15,111.01 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,266.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00495737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00098222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00229744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00068897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019916 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,619,760 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

