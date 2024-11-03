Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 30,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 39,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
