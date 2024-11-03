Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 30,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 39,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $823,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

