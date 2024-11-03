Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $296.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.