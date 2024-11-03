Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,027,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,369,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,971,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $270.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.20. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $206.02 and a 52-week high of $279.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

