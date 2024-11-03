Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.9% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.5% in the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

