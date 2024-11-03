Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $33,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $176.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $187.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

