Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 2,059 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.
V stock opened at $290.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $296.34.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
