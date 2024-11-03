Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

