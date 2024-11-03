Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Bank of America cut their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Etsy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

