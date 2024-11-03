Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

