Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 725 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

CVCO stock traded up $36.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,161. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.84 and a 1-year high of $452.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.15 and a 200 day moving average of $387.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,108.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,108.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

