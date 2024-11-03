Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,557,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323,738. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.