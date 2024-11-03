Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,775 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 499,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 228,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

ET stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

