Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

