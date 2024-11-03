Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 705.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

