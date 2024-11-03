Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $144.84 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

