Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $3.25. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 5,293 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 47,456 shares of company stock worth $210,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

