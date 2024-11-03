Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion or greater, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS.

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.30. 710,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $308.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

