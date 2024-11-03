WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Trading 7.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. 2,664,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,154,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $92,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after buying an additional 2,355,445 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

