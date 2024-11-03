Wrapped AVAX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $137.91 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $137.91 million and $35.67 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $23.71 or 0.00034236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,895.84 or 0.99486245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.81 or 0.98897037 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,816,908 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,958,547.77690484. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 23.71926338 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1124 active market(s) with $22,269,256.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

