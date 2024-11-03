Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $68.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 13.67%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.