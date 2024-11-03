ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $590,395.70

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $590,395.70 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00053937 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00031935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

