15,000 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Antero Resources comprises about 0.1% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 1,186,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 941,756 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,288,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,226,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 755,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.43 and a beta of 3.36. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

