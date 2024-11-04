1,625 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $14,556,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,939,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $376.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.83 and a 200 day moving average of $346.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $211.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.