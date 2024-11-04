1,961 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $118.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.