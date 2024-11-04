1st Source Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Up 0.4 %

SRCE opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.78. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 23.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Report on 1st Source

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.