268,010 Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ATS by 91.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ATS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $30.51 on Monday. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

