29,046 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $190,482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SharkNinja by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after acquiring an additional 380,926 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth $62,309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

