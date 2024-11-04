3,354 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,064,000 after buying an additional 495,999 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,053,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $29.88 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

