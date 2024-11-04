3,937 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $130.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,704.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

