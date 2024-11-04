43,247 Shares in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QJUN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QJUN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.03. 46,224 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $341.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

