Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,945,801.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,909.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,945,801.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,909.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,107 shares of company stock worth $12,275,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.23.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $345.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.19. The stock has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

