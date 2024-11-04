Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.80 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $171.00 million and $16.80 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,901.23 or 0.99902305 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,854.41 or 0.99833419 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,343,461,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,343,461,595.166985 with 678,008,837.6190943 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.08397732 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $21,498,654.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

