Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$26.75 Price Target at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$21.75 to C$26.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.98.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,549. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$21.97.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.