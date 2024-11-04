Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.060 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.66%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.