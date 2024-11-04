Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,841. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

