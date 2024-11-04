Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE AMR opened at $202.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMR

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.