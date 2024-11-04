Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE AMR opened at $202.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

