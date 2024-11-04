Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $19,728,061.50 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,834,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,454,143.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altice USA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

