AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AME. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $178.43 on Monday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

