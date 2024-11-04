Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $319.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.90. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

