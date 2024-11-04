Analysts’ Upgrades for November 4th (ABBV, BNS, CHTR, ETR, IRON, KEYS, MDU, MHO, NCLH, PTON)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 4th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $450.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $385.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $158.00.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $225.00 price target on the stock.

