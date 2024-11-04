Analyzing Glucose Health (GLUC) & Its Competitors

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Glucose Health to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.21% -261.72% -7.59%

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Glucose Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -6.29 Glucose Health Competitors $321.81 million -$49.81 million 12.30

Glucose Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Glucose Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health Competitors 272 555 993 74 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 48.67%. Given Glucose Health’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glucose Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Glucose Health rivals beat Glucose Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

