Andrew Peller (ADW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other Andrew Peller news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Insiders have sold 51,202 shares of company stock worth $202,506 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Further Reading

