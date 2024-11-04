Andrew Peller (ADW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Andrew Peller news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Insiders have sold 51,202 shares of company stock worth $202,506 over the last ninety days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADW
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrew Peller
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.